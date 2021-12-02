FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $194.53 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00240813 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

