Future plc (LON:FUTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.80 Per Share

Future plc (LON:FUTR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 3,440 ($44.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,522.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,330.55. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUTR shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,890 ($63.89) to GBX 5,225 ($68.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,170 ($54.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,204.60 ($54.93).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

