FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.73. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million.
Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$36.96 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.