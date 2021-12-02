FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.73. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$36.96 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.