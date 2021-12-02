FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issued By Truist Securiti

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

