FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Increased by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.90.

TSE:AEM opened at C$61.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$61.59 and a 1-year high of C$97.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.