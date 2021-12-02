FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Lowered by Analyst

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Koppers by 38.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Koppers by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 171,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Koppers by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

