FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Cut by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 844,377 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

