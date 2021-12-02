FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.20.

Shares of PKI opened at C$33.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.78 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

