Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the third quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.