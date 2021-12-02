GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.85

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 19718874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

