Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 2.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. 72,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,438. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.