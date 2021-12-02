Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 37,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 44.8% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $114.05. 123,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,531,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

