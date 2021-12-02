Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

