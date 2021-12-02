Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $248.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,977. The stock has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.39 and a 200-day moving average of $240.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

