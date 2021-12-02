Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $11.44 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.52. 117,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $378.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

