Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.51. 13,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,660. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.