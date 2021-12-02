General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 484,826 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.85, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

