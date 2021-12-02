GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 351,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GeoVax Labs stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 311,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
