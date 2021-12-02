GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 351,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GeoVax Labs stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 311,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

