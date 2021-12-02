Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 3.42 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,537,304 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) target price on shares of Gfinity in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of £38.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

