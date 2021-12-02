Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.