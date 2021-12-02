GNY (GNY) One Day Volume Hits $42,894.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. GNY has a market capitalization of $64.92 million and $42,894.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00236140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.