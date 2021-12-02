Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 2.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 295.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSEU opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

