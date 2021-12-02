Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CVLG stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

