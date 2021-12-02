Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of NGL Energy Partners worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 92,297 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE NGL opened at $1.90 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $246.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,302.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

