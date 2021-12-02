Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 51,706 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Landec in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

