Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09.

