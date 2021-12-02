GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29. 628,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 318,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLDG. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of GoldMining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoldMining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 million and a PE ratio of 2.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in GoldMining by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,006,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoldMining by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GoldMining by 85.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth $162,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

