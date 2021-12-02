Gooch & Housego’s (GHH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.
LON GHH opened at GBX 1,080.56 ($14.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £270.58 million and a PE ratio of 87.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,235.21. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42.
