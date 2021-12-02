Gooch & Housego’s (GHH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LON GHH opened at GBX 1,080.56 ($14.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £270.58 million and a PE ratio of 87.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,235.21. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.