Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,048 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.41 and a 52 week high of $108.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

