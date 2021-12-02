Gradient Investments LLC Buys 198 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 232.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $97.90 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

