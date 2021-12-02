Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $152.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.93. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.