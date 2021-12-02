Gradient Investments LLC Has $80,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

BATS EFV opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

