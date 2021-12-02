Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 13,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $941,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,499 shares of company stock valued at $19,798,524. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRC stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

