Gradient Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

