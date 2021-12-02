Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 91.5% in November

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.17. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

