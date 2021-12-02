Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 91.5% in November

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.17. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
