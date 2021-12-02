Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Insider Martin McAdam Buys 5,000 Shares

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) insider Martin McAdam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,622.94).

LON UKW opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.19. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.40 ($1.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

