GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,690,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GreenGro Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 2,688,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Get GreenGro Technologies alerts:

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc engages in the sale of greenhouse systems, as well as hydroponic supplies through its retail store in Anaheim, California. Its products include commercial vertical grow technologies, extraction labs, solar systems, greenhouses, and gro rooms. The company offers Genobreeding service, which provides genetic fingerprinting of cannabis strains.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.