GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 97639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

