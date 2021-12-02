Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,471 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 197,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 154,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69.

