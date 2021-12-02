Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $9.79 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $630.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $606.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,079 shares of company stock worth $29,338,414 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.