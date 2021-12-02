Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 167,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

