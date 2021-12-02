Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,245 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

