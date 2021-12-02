Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.