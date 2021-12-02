Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

