Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $32.80 million and $3.07 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,583.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,541.11 or 0.08025489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00355848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $558.19 or 0.00986486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00083061 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.77 or 0.00425512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.40 or 0.00394822 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 90,568,920 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.