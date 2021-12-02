Guido Jouret Sells 400 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $10,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plantronics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00.

NYSE:POLY traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,928. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.