Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 122.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.