Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.87 ($0.65). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64), with a volume of 70,452 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.27 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.24%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

