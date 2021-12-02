Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 66,253.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmonic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 206,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,865. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 175.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

