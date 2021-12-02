Harry Jr. Thomasian Buys 26,500 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $795.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 18.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

